 Kangana Ranaut's mother hits out at Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks, says ‘how would you feel if…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kangana Ranaut's mother hits out at Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks, says ‘how would you feel if…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 03:25 PM IST

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha spoke on the derogatory remarks made against the actress through Supriya Shrinate's social media account.

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut finally spoke out against the comments made against the actress through the social media account of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. Ranaut's mother Asha said that she does not want to “call out an entire party” because of the mistakes of one individual.

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut with mother Asha
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut with mother Asha

While speaking to ANI, Asha Ranaut said, “She too has daughters and daughters-in-law at home. If she speaks like that then they should think that if someone speaks like that against their own children, how would they feel.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She further added, “I too have that same pain in me...Why should I call out the entire party if one individual speaks derogatory language? Not everyone is bad.”

Read more: Delhi LG asks top cop to probe Shrinate’s remark on Kangana after BJP files complaint

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut also addressed the comments made by Shrinate, saying, “I felt very sad. We have been working for women empowerment. It has been a fight for me to bring about a certain sense of dignity, respect and equality for women. Such comments take us back from such issues. This is like the mentality that 'she is asking for it'. This was very alarming content and I was more hurt that Mandi is being associated with such words.”

While reacting to Shrinate's post earlier, Kangana wrote on X that every woman deserves dignity.

She tweeted, “Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.”

Read more: Supriya Shrinate denied Lok Sabha ticket from Maharajganj amid backlash over remarks on Kangana Ranaut

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on the comments made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate through her social media handle. Further, ECI sent a show cause notice to Shrinate over the complaint.

As Congress and BJP continue to spar over the derogatory comments against Kangana Ranaut, Shrinate alleged that she did not post those remarks, and they were uploaded by someone who had access to her accounts.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Kangana Ranaut's mother hits out at Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks, says ‘how would you feel if…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On