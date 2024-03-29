Kangana Ranaut's mother hits out at Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks, says ‘how would you feel if…’

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut finally spoke out against the comments made against the actress through the social media account of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. Ranaut's mother Asha said that she does not want to “call out an entire party” because of the mistakes of one individual. BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut with mother Asha

While speaking to ANI, Asha Ranaut said, “She too has daughters and daughters-in-law at home. If she speaks like that then they should think that if someone speaks like that against their own children, how would they feel.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She further added, “I too have that same pain in me...Why should I call out the entire party if one individual speaks derogatory language? Not everyone is bad.”

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut also addressed the comments made by Shrinate, saying, “I felt very sad. We have been working for women empowerment. It has been a fight for me to bring about a certain sense of dignity, respect and equality for women. Such comments take us back from such issues. This is like the mentality that 'she is asking for it'. This was very alarming content and I was more hurt that Mandi is being associated with such words.”

While reacting to Shrinate's post earlier, Kangana wrote on X that every woman deserves dignity.

She tweeted, “Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.”

Read more: Supriya Shrinate denied Lok Sabha ticket from Maharajganj amid backlash over remarks on Kangana Ranaut

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on the comments made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate through her social media handle. Further, ECI sent a show cause notice to Shrinate over the complaint.

As Congress and BJP continue to spar over the derogatory comments against Kangana Ranaut, Shrinate alleged that she did not post those remarks, and they were uploaded by someone who had access to her accounts.

(With inputs from PTI)