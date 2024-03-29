Delhi LG asks top cop to probe Shrinate’s remark on Kangana after BJP files complaint

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday directed police commissioner Sanjay Arora to conduct a thorough probe into a derogatory social media post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidate Kangana Ranaut, and sought a detailed report in this regard. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. (ANI)

The development came after BJP Delhi secretary Bansuri Swaraj, in a written complaint on Wednesday, urged the LG to investigate and register a case against Shrinate for “outraging the modesty of a woman”.

Bansuri is the daughter of late Union minister Sushma Swaraj and is contesting the upcoming general elections from New Delhi constituency. Ranaut, on the other hand, is contesting the polls from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

There was no immediate reaction from Shrinate on the matter.

According to an official in Saxena’s office, who is aware of the details, the LG forwarded Swaraj’s complaint to the police commissioner and directed him to carry out the investigation “scientifically” and initiate legal action, if necessary. HT has seen a copy of the complaint.

“The LG has directed to ascertain the truth behind the whole episode and also the claims made by Shrinate, denying her involvement in the matter. The LG has asked the police commissioner to investigate as to who made the said derogatory post and also check the mobile phone/device that was used for making the post,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

The official added that Saxena called for a probe into Shrinate’s claims that “some individuals who have got access to her social media account” had made the offensive post. “Further, the police will also investigate as to who deleted the post after nearly two hours and the device used for deleting the same,” the official said.

HT reached out to Delhi Police for a comment but did not get one immediately.

On Sunday, the BJP announced Ranaut’s candidature from Mandi for the Lok Sabha polls. The next day, Shrinate’s social media accounts featured a derogatory and obscene remark with a photo of the 37-year-old actor.

On March 25, Congress leader HS Ahir also made a derogatory comment on Ranaut on X. The posts by the two Congress leaders were deleted later with Shrinate pointing the finger at her team for the post and suggesting that someone picked it up from what she claimed was a parody X account (thinking it was her’s). Ahir offered a similar explanation.

In her complaint to the LG, Swaraj said Shrinate had “outraged the modesty of a woman” through her post and committed an offence under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code. She sought the registration of a case against the Congress leader.

“What raises further doubts is that Shrinate, after drawing flak, first deleted the said post and then denied her involvement in the whole episode. She even foisted the blame on some other individuals who, she claimed, had ‘access’ to her Instagram account. However, the derogatory post was available on social media for good over two hours and it went viral, reaching millions of people. The whole narrative built around this deplorable episode needs to be investigated,” she said.

On Monday, the BJP slammed the Congress’s “disgusting thinking” and the National Commission for Women (NCW) urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) for action against Shrinate. Ranaut, meanwhile, said every woman deserves dignity. She also met Nadda later in the day.

ECI has issued a show-cause notice to Shrinate, seeking an explanation by March 29 why action should not be initiated against her for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Amid the backlash, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday said: “Anybody who has known my colleague Shrinate will vouch for the fact that she can never resort to such objectionable language ever.”