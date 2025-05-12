Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kannada TV actor Rakesh Poojary dies at 34

PTI |
May 12, 2025 10:48 AM IST

Rakesh Poojary collapsed during a mehendi function and was declared dead shortly thereafter.

Television actor and comedian Rakesh Poojary, winner of Season 3 of reality show Comedy Kiladigalu, died due to sudden cardiac arrest at a pre-wedding ceremony in Nitte near Udupi, family sources said on Monday. 

Rakesh Poojary's last rites will be performed in his hometown of Karkala(X/@mahimulki)
Rakesh Poojary's last rites will be performed in his hometown of Karkala(X/@mahimulki)

He died on late Sunday night at the age of 34, they said. Poojary collapsed during a mehendi function and was declared dead shortly thereafter. 

A native of Karkala in Udupi district, Poojary was the son of Dinkar Poojary and Shambhavi. He had garnered popularity for his role in the Kannada television serial Hitler Kalyana and had also acted in several other television and film projects. 

The news of his untimely death has shocked the Kannada television and film fraternity, with several actors and industry colleagues expressing their condolences. 

His last rites will be performed in his hometown of Karkala, family members said.

Get India Pakistan Ceasefire News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kannada TV actor Rakesh Poojary dies at 34
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On