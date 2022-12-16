Home / India News / Kanpur custodial death: SOG in-charge held, 8 cops on run

Kanpur custodial death: SOG in-charge held, 8 cops on run

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Following Gautam’s arrest, police are now carrying out raids to arrest eight other police personnel who are suspected to be involved in the case

On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against nine cops of SOG. (HT Photo)
On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against nine cops of SOG. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Suspended police officer and former in-charge of special operations group (SOG), Prashant Gautam, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of a 30-year-old businessman in police custody in Kanpur Dehat. Accused Gautam worked at Kanpur’s Shivli police station where the victim, Balwant Singh, was detained.

Following Gautam’s arrest, police are now carrying out raids to arrest eight other police personnel who are suspected to be involved in the case. Meanwhile, the government has transferred the investigation of case to Kannauj. To ensure free and impartial probe, SP Kannauj Kunwar Anupam Singh has been handed over the investigation.

For the unversed, Balwant Singh, who was detained in a robbery case in the Shivli area, died of injuries late on Monday night. His postmortem report revealed that there were 26 serious injuries on his body. While the Kanpur Dehat police unit claimed he succumbed to a cardiac arrest, the autopsy clarified that Singh died due to assault.

On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against nine cops of SOG. Besides, a doctor who allegedly tried to cover up the alleged police atrocity has also been booked in connection with the case.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out