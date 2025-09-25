'Karisma Kapur's kids have right to…': What Delhi high court said on plea by Sunjay Kapur's widow

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdeva approached Delhi high court on Thursday, September 25, with a fresh application to let her file the list of her husband’s personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover. She cited financial implications for her move and claimed that pleadings are being leaked to the media. The Delhi high court questioned how much of details will go in the sealed cover, to which, Priya Kapur's lawyer said that her client is requesting only “two pages” to be kept confidential.

However, Justice Jyoti Singh did not immediately accept the demand and orally said that list of assets has to be disclosed in any partnership lawsuit, reported Live Law.

To this, Priya Kapur’s lawyer Sheyl Trehan said that her client is not shying away from giving details of Sunjay Kapur’s assets to all the parties, but in sealed cover on an undertaking of confidentiality.

“There has been a lot of media attention. Pleadings have been leaking. After hearings are over there are press conferences being held at the gate outside. What is happening over here is a situation where everything is being leaked...it is a question of cyber security," Live Law quoted Trehan as saying.

She added that there are specific details such as bank and DMAT account details and that her only request is to keep that information confidential. “Why should public at large have somebody's bank account number. I'm giving it to everybody...my only request is I can file it in sealed cover so that it does not leak to public at large and media and that it be under confidentiality of the parties, that's all,” she said.

Priya Kapur’s application comes after the high court asked her to give the list of assets of Sunjay Kapur during the last hearing. The application has been moved in the partition suit filed by Sunjay Kapur’s second wife and Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor and their two children to seek a share in Sunjay's property.

Following this, the court questioned how much of details will go in the sealed cover, to which Trehan said that her client is requesting only “two pages” to be kept confidential.

‘Money wiped off of Sunjay Kapur’s bank account'

Meanwhile, the lawyer appearing for Karisma Kapoor’s children said that they have information that all the money has been wiped off from the bank account(s) of Sunjay Kapur, according to the report. The lawyer also opposed Priya Kapur’s request for confidentiality, citing that it will make it difficult for them to challenge the will in future.

Backing this argument, the court said that the alleged beneficiaries (Karisma Kapoor’s children) have the right to question assets disclosed “as in any other case”. “Tomorrow if they have to verify...and are bound by confidentiality club how will they defend this case?" the judge said.

The court then listed the matter for Friday, September 26. Trehan said that she will come up with a suggestion that suits everyone.