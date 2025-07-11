Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka: 15 arrested in 53-crore bank heist

PTI |
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 08:52 PM IST

The arrests were made following the interrogation of three accused—including former branch manager Vijayakumar Miriyala—who were taken into custody last month.

Twelve more people have been arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of gold and cash worth over 53.26 crore from Canara Bank’s Managuli branch in Vijayapura district, police said on Friday.

The heist took place on May 25 at the bank’s Managuli branch in Basavanabagewadi taluk.(Representational)
With the total number of arrests rising to 15, police have so far recovered assets worth over 39.26 crore, including 39 kg of melted gold, 1.16 crore in cash, and five cars, said Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi.

The heist took place on May 25 at the bank’s Managuli branch in Basavanabagewadi taluk, where Miriyala had previously served as branch manager. To avoid identification, the accused also stole the bank’s CCTV Network Video Recorder (NVR).

According to Nimbargi, valuables worth 53.26 crore—including gold ornaments and 5.2 lakh in cash—were looted from the bank locker.

Police recovered 39 kg of melted gold bars and jewellery from the accused. Additionally, 1.16 crore in cash—allegedly earned by selling a portion of the stolen gold and deposited at Goa’s Majestic Pride Casino—was also seized.

"Fifteen accused have been arrested, and assets worth over 39.26 crore recovered. Initially, Canara Bank officials reported that 58.97 kg (gross weight) of gold jewellery was stolen. Upon verification by bank authorities, the net weight was confirmed to be 40.7 kg," the SP said.

Follow Us On