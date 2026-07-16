Karnataka anaesthetist stabbed to death, son injured; doctor wife in custody

A 45-year-old anaesthetist has allegedly been stabbed to death at his apartment here, while his eight-year-old son sustained serious stab injuries in an apparent attack, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Honnannavar was found lying in a pool of blood on a bedroom mattress with fatal stab injuries to his neck on Wednesday. (Representational Photo/ PTI)

His wife Dr Priya, has been taken into custody for questioning, they added.

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The deceased, Dr Kiran Honnannavar, worked at a private hospital and was a resident of Ranka Stello Apartments on Karnataka University Road.

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According to police, Honnannavar was found lying in a pool of blood on a bedroom mattress with fatal stab injuries to his neck on Wednesday.

His son was also found with severe stab injuries in what police suspect was an attempt on the child's life.

Acting on information, police rescued the boy and shifted him to a hospital. A preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have been linked to a domestic dispute, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family members.

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{{^usCountry}} Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said they are trying to ascertain what really transpired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said they are trying to ascertain what really transpired. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that Priya, a doctor with an MBBS degree, had allegedly answered calls made to her husband's mobile phone by his relatives and friends since Tuesday evening and each time she told a different story about his whereabouts.

"Why the incident happened, for what reason needs to be ascertained. Only three people -- husband, wife and child -- were at home. No one has come from outside. We need to investigate what really happened. A murder case has been registered," the Commissioner told reporters.

Stating that the wife is in a complete state of shock and was making incoherent statements, he further said the exact motive behind the murder will be known only after the investigation.

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Police said that the child is said to be autistic, and it needs to be verified.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.