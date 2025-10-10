Karnataka Approves Monthly Paid Menstrual Leave for Women

Women working in both public and private sectors in Karnataka will now be entitled to one paid menstrual leave each month. The decision was finalised at the state cabinet meeting on Thursday and will apply to women employed in government departments, garment factories, IT firms, multinational companies, and other private organisations. he decision was finalised at the state cabinet meeting on Thursday and will apply to women employed across sectors. (PTI)

The cabinet note stated, “The decision was taken keeping in mind the health and well-being of working women and to encourage a more inclusive and supportive work environment. The initiative also aims to spread awareness about menstrual health and ensure physical and mental comfort for women employees.”

The new policy aligns Karnataka with Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, and Sikkim —states that have already implemented paid menstrual leave. Several private firms, including Zomato, Swiggy, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), had earlier introduced similar measures on their own.

State law minister H K Patil said the government’s decision builds on policies that have proven successful elsewhere. “It will be helpful to women. The policy has been successful in other states, and we have decided to adopt it,” he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet note said the initiative was formulated to prioritise women’s health, create more inclusive workplaces, and bring menstrual well-being into mainstream discussion. The Labour Department, which developed the policy, said the move followed extensive review and consultations with industry bodies and women’s groups.

A representative from the Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association in a statement said, “Women employees will get one paid day off every month as the state cabinet approves the Menstrual Leave Policy. The earlier proposal offered six days of paid menstrual leave annually, but the labour department later decided to increase it to one day per month.”

The proposal was first drafted in 2024 with a plan for six days of menstrual leave a year but was later revised to twelve, allowing women flexibility to take one day a month or combine the days as needed.

Labour minister Santosh Lad said the department had been preparing the policy for over a year. “We have approved menstrual leaves for women. It is the most progressive new law that we have brought. Women can take as many as 12 sanctioned leaves in a year, once a month or all at once, whatever they choose as per their menstrual cycle. It is a feather in the cap of a progressive government which thinks for the welfare of women and considers the roles she has to play,” he said.

Karnataka’s workforce includes more than 60 lakh women, with an estimated 25–30 lakh in the corporate and IT sectors. The garment industry alone employs around five lakh workers, of whom about 90% are women.

The labour department said awareness programmes will be organised for employers ahead of the policy’s enforcement to ensure smooth implementation.

Welcoming the move, women’s rights activist Brinda Adige said, “Introducing menstrual leave is a progressive acknowledgment of women’s health needs at work. By extending this policy to both public and private sectors, the government is affirming that women’s well-being is vital to the state’s social and economic progress.”

She added, “Although many women in the informal sector may not yet benefit, this step builds an important foundation for future policies that empower women’s health and strengthen their role in the workforce.”

Officials said the new policy represents an effort to integrate gender-responsive reforms within Karnataka’s labour framework. The government is expected to issue detailed implementation guidelines shortly.