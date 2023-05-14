Karnataka Assembly election arithmetic: Take a look at how seats flipped for Congress
May 14, 2023 10:26 AM IST
The Congress registered a resounding victory in the Karnataka assembly election 2023, winning 136 seats. The BJP lost its reign as it ended up with 65 seats.
After a high-octane election campaign, the assembly election cycle in Karnataka ended with the results on Saturday. The verdict was a massive boost to the Congress and a setback for the BJP, as the grand old party stormed to a handsome majority banking on a strong anti-corruption plank and a host of social welfare promises.
Karnataka assembly election 2023: Constituency-wise full list of winners from BJP, Cong, JDS
Here’s a look at all the big poll numbers.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times