Home / India News / Karnataka Assembly election arithmetic: Take a look at how seats flipped for Congress

Karnataka Assembly election arithmetic: Take a look at how seats flipped for Congress

ByHT Correspondent
May 14, 2023 10:26 AM IST

The Congress registered a resounding victory in the Karnataka assembly election 2023, winning 136 seats. The BJP lost its reign as it ended up with 65 seats.

After a high-octane election campaign, the assembly election cycle in Karnataka ended with the results on Saturday. The verdict was a massive boost to the Congress and a setback for the BJP, as the grand old party stormed to a handsome majority banking on a strong anti-corruption plank and a host of social welfare promises.

Congress leaders celebrate their win in the Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru.(HT_PRINT)
Congress leaders celebrate their win in the Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru.(HT_PRINT)

Karnataka assembly election 2023: Constituency-wise full list of winners from BJP, Cong, JDS

Here’s a look at all the big poll numbers.

The victory is significant for Congress for the margin of its success and the coherence of its efforts.
The victory is significant for Congress for the margin of its success and the coherence of its efforts.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp congress karnataka assembly election karnataka assembly election + 3 more
bjp congress karnataka assembly election karnataka assembly election + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out