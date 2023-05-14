From the newspaper: Here's your cheat sheet to top 10 Karnataka election stories

The high-octane Karnataka assembly election proved beneficial to the Congress as the party got a massive boost in the state, setting BJP to the backfoot. With a host of social welfare promises and anti-corruption plank, the grand old party won the state election with a thumping majority at 136 seats out of a total 224. BJP became the state's opposition party and secured 66 seats.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.(PTI)

The assembly election journey saw faces of several stalwarts from Congress – Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, even Rahul Gandhi – as opposed to the BJP – Narendra Modi – which led the right-wing party towards its humbling defeat, setting a reminder that relating to the Prime Minister with non-Hindi speaking belt is still a challenge.

Here are 10 stories from our newspaper to inform you about all that happened in the Karnataka assembly election verdict

How did the seats flip for Congress? Check out what the election arithmetic says

The Karnataka assembly election verdict was a massive boost to the Congress and a setback for the BJP, as the grand old party stormed to a handsome majority banking on a strong anti-corruption plank and a host of social welfare promises. Read more

Congress has got two tough contenders for CM post, both their names begin with an ‘S’: Know about them here

They began their political journeys in starkly different ways. One rose through the ranks of local politics before entering the assembly in 1983 and the other has remained a lifelong Congressman, beginning his foray in politics as a 27-year-old whiz kid of sorts in 1989. Read more

Despite having strong foothold, why did JD(S) lose out on Muslim vote bank?

For the first time since 2008, a Muslim has failed to win on a Janata Dal (S) ticket -- the party has a strong presence on Old Mysuru region, which has about 11% Muslim population -- indicating one of the interesting sub-strands of the Karnataka election results, a consolidation of Muslim votes in the region in favour of the Congress. Read more

'The one who is never defeated' to ‘son of soil’: One who gets job done

In his five-decade-long career, 80-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge was part of the winning Congress Karnataka team thrice before – in 1992 when Veerappa Moily became chief minister, in 1999 when SM Krishna got the top job and then in 2013, when Sonia Gandhi chose the party’s new recruit (from Janata Dal-Secular) Siddaramaiah over Kharge. Read more

Faces from Congress v/s face of BJP: Campaign trails in the run-up to the elections

The Congress’s campaign in Karnataka had many faces -- Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, even Rahul Gandhi. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s had only one -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Congress' victory has crushed JD(S) hope to become kingmaker: Is Karnataka heading towards bipolar polity?

Until the counting of votes began in Karnataka the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) was hoping to play kingmaker in the state. Those hopes have been crushed with the Congress winning 136 out of the 224 assembly constituencies (ACs) in the state and the JD (S)’s own seat tally coming down from 37 to 20. Will Karnataka now move towards a bipolar polity where the JD (S) increasingly becomes a marginal political force? Read more

Did Bharat Jodo Yatra have impact on Karnataka elections?

A sharp increase in strike rate and vote share -- that is the impact of the Bharat Jodo yatra in Karnataka. The 2023 Karnataka elections are the first in a state which was covered in the 146 days long Bharat Jodo Yatra led by the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Read more

Mixed bag of results for two Lingayat leaders – Shettar and Savadi

It was a mixed bag of results for two senior Lingayat leaders, Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, who switched over to the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections, the results of which were announced on Saturday. Read more

Sequence of defeat for JD(S) in electoral battle

From kingmaker to a bit player, the decline in the fortunes of the Janata Dal (Secular), led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, has been nothing short of dramatic. Read more

Ahead of poll verdict, BJP-Congress approached JD(S) seeking alliance

With some exit polls suggesting that no party would cross the majority mark in the Karnataka assembly elections, the Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday claimed to have been approached by both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for a post-poll alliance to form the next government. Read more

