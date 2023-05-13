‘40% commission govt slogan was accepted’: Sachin Pilot confident on Congress' win

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said the public in Karnataka accepted the ‘40% commission government’ slogan given by his party which acted as a pivoting element to push the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards defeat in the state's assembly election. On Congress making strides amid vote counting, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said Congress will mark its victory in the state with heavy majority. Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(ANI)

“The public has accepted the ‘40% commission government’ slogan that we gave which was a significant issue to push BJP towards its defeat,” Pilot said while he was conducting a foot march in Rajasthan against corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks.

Pilot started his 125-kilometre Ajmer-Jaipur 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' on Thursday and he is being accompanied by a large number of supporters.

The five-day yatra mounts pressure on the Congress leadership and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, months ahead of the assembly elections slated for later this year with the party also facing anti-incumbency, apart from infighting in the state unit.

Congress leader Alka Lamba had earlier said that her party has ‘learnt from defeats and marching towards victory’. “Our leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala have still not left the state and have been neutralising BJP's plans in every step. We are happy that Congress has learnt from its defeats and marching towards victory,” Lamba said.

(With agency inputs)