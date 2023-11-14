Karnataka BJP chief holds talks with Deve Gowda, Bommai

Newly appointed president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka unit BY Vijayendra held discussions with Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday. The 47-year-old son of BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa is set to formally take over the post on Wednesday days after being appointed as the party president on Friday. Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda felicitates the newly appointed Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Vijayendra Yediyurappa during a meeting, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)

During their meeting, Vijayendra disclosed that Deve Gowda advocated for joint efforts between the BJP and JD(S) during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to avoid confusion. This recommendation comes in light of JD(S) joining the BJP-led NDA in September, with both parties working on finalising seat-sharing arrangements for the Karnataka Lok Sabha polls.

Vijayendra conveyed Deve Gowda’s contentment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusting him with a significant responsibility. Deve Gowda emphasised the importance of touring the state, drawing parallels with Vijayendra’s father and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

“He [Deve Gowda] told me the BJP and the JD(S) should fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together without leaving room for any confusion, solve the problems amicably and march forward,” the BJP state chief said.

Noting that BJP and its ally have set a target to win a maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha election, Vijayendra said Deve Gowda told him that next year’s polls are crucial as they are “related to the future of the country”.

Following his meeting with Bommai, Vijayendra held a meeting with the former chief minister Basavraj Bommai, who was a contender for the post of party chief and had not issued any statements after Vijayendra’s appointment.

Vijayendra said that Bommai has given his commitment to campaign across Karnataka under his leadership for the Lok Sabha polls. Bommai, expressed satisfaction with the BJP national leaders’ decision, extended his continuous support and highlighted the critical nature of the upcoming elections in shaping the country’s future.

“He [Bommai] said he will be with us always. He also said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are crucial as they will shape the future of the country. We have to face together with unity. He also said he will travel across the state to strengthen the party of my leadership,” he said.

Vijayendra also extended an invitation to Bommai to attend his formal takeover ceremony on Wednesday.

He also met the 91-year-old S M Krishna, who had joined the BJP in 2017 after a 45-year association with the Congress. Krishna served as chief minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, as Maharashtra governor from 2004 to 2008 and also held the position of External Affairs minister from 2009 to 2012.

“BS Yediyurappa has worked at the grassroots level. PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda have identified Vijayendra to lead the party in the state. Generational change is the law of nature. Vijayendra has to lead the party in Lok Sabha as well as the local body polls. Senior leaders must join hands to build the party,” SM Krishna said.

Internal dissent in BJP

According to party leaders familiar with the matter, several leaders, including former national general secretary CT Ravi, legislators Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad, and former ministers K S Eshwarappa and V Somanna, are purportedly upset with Vijayendra’s elevation.

Yediyurappa has been calling on the leaders to resolve discontent and consolidate support ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders added.

Similarly, senior BJP leaders, Byrathi Basavaraj and ST Somashekar, who left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019 held a meeting with Yediyurappa at his house.

CT Ravi, a front-runner for the position of Karnataka BJP chief, expressed discontentment about the decision, highlighting concerns about dynastic politics within the party. Responding to reporters’ questions at a news conference on Saturday on whether Vijayendra’s appointment would promote “dynastic politics”, Ravi said everyone was of this view in the party.

“We will discuss this after six or 12 months. If I question the decision, it will be construed as opposing someone,” he said.

On Monday, however, he said that there are no differences within the party.

On his appointment, Vijayendra said the decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh. “They have taken the decision in the interest of the party. I am in touch with all the senior party leaders and everybody is happy. It is unfair to draw any wrong conclusion,” he added.

Notably, the Karnataka government has provided the newly appointed BJP chief with an escort vehicle and police security.

