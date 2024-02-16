Karnataka budget 2024: 28,608 crore allocated for Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah allocated ₹28,608 crore for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme while presenting the state's 15th consecutive budget on Friday. The scheme is a part of the Congress party's five main poll promises. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

“1.33 crore women are being benefited. Till the end of January, 1.17 crore women have registered under the scheme and so far ₹11,726 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries. ₹28,608 crore in the year 2024-25 will be provided. This leads to family maintenance as well as income generation,” Siddaramaiah said while presenting the budget.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What is the Gruha Lakshmi scheme?

The Karnataka government launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in August last year, fulfilling the Congress party's one of the five poll promises. Under the scheme, the state government is providing ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL families. The main aim of the scheme is to achieve gender balance cultivating financial support to housewives who are eligible for household duties.

On the day of the launch, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi transferred some amount in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. “Before the elections, the Congress party had made five promises to Karnataka. We had said that when Congress party and its leaders say something, they do it. Today, when we clicked on the tablet, crores of women received ₹2,000 directly into their bank accounts,” he had said.

Who is eligible and not eligible for this scheme?

All the women listed as family heads on Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards are eligible for the scheme. Notably, only one woman in a family will be the beneficiary of this scheme.

However, women government employees taxpayers, and families whose husbands pay income tax or file GST returns are not eligible for the scheme.

How can women apply for this scheme?

The women heads of the families can apply for this scheme with an Above Poverty Line card (APL)/Below Poverty Line (BPL)/Antyodaya card, bank-linked Aadhar card, and bank details. Registrations for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme can be done both online and offline.