Who is Congress veteran Siddaramaiah - Karnataka's CM-designate?

Days after hectic parleys in the national capital post Congress' big win in the southern state, Siddaramaiah has been named as the next chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday, with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. HT learned that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the consensus for government formation shortly after midnight. The swearing-in ceremony of the two leaders will be held in Bengaluru on May 20.

Here is all about the new Karnataka CM - Siddaramaiah:

Born on August 12, 1948, Siddaramaiah graduated from Mysore University with a B.Sc. degree and later studied law at the same institution and pursued it as a profession for some time. He began his political career in 1983 after contesting the election on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket from the Chamundeshwari constituency and entering the 7th Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He won five times from this constituency and faced defeat thrice. Siddaramaiah was the first Chairman of ‘Kannada Kavalu Samiti’ - a watchdog committee that had the mandate to supervise the implementation of Kannada as an official language formed during Ramakrishna Hegde's chief ministership. He later became the minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services. In 1992, Siddaramaiah was appointed as the secretary general of Janata Dal. In 1994, he became the minister for finance in the Janata Dal government headed by Deve Gowda and later served as the deputy chief minister in 1996. However, he was sacked from the Cabinet in 1999. He later joined Janata Dal (Secular). Siddaramaiah was again appointed as the deputy chief minister when the Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition government in 2004. In 2005, he was expelled from the JD(S) after differences with H. D. Deve Gowda. A year later, he joined the Congress party. After Varuna became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation, Siddaramaiah represented it till he vacated the seat for his son in the 2018 polls and went back to his old constituency of Chamundeshwari. Siddaramaiah led a successful five-year term as the CM of Karnataka between 2013-18. He also became the first Karnataka CM to serve full five years term in 40 years, and the second in the history of the southern state after Devaraj Urs. He also holds the record of presenting the state budget 13 times as a finance minister in Karnataka. As the then-sitting CM, Siddaramaiah lost the 2018 polls in Chamundeshwari in Mysuru to JD(S)' G T Deve Gowda. However, he won from Badami. Siddaramaiah was also a member of various Janata Parivar factions for several years.

Siddaramaiah. (HTfile)

(With inputs from agencies)

