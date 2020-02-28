e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Karnataka CM Yediyurappa promises to expedite work on Kalasa-Banduri projects

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa promises to expedite work on Kalasa-Banduri projects

Yediyurappa said this will help solve the drinking and irrigation needs of the northern part of the state.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that adequate financial provision would be made in the upcoming state budget to be presented on March 5 to complete pending irrigation projects of the Kalasa - Banduri canals.

This follows the gazette notification by the Centre permitting use of 13.5 TMC of water from Kalasa and Banduri --the two tributaries of Mahadayi river to Malaprabha. Goa had objected to this claiming that diversion of water would impact flora and fauna in its state. Originally conceived in 1989, the project received Central clearance in 2002 but Karnataka and Goa have had continued differences over it.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa while thanking PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring gazette notification of the order permitting Karnataka to use the water said this will help solve the drinking and irrigation needs of the northern part of the state.

“We will set aside a higher amount of money in the upcoming budget to ensure that work starts immediately and we will make a honest attempt to finish them at the earliest.” The project when implemented is expected to benefit Dharwad, Belgavi, Bagalkot and Gadag districts in Karnataka.

tags
top news
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news