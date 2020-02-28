Karnataka CM Yediyurappa promises to expedite work on Kalasa-Banduri projects

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:58 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that adequate financial provision would be made in the upcoming state budget to be presented on March 5 to complete pending irrigation projects of the Kalasa - Banduri canals.

This follows the gazette notification by the Centre permitting use of 13.5 TMC of water from Kalasa and Banduri --the two tributaries of Mahadayi river to Malaprabha. Goa had objected to this claiming that diversion of water would impact flora and fauna in its state. Originally conceived in 1989, the project received Central clearance in 2002 but Karnataka and Goa have had continued differences over it.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa while thanking PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring gazette notification of the order permitting Karnataka to use the water said this will help solve the drinking and irrigation needs of the northern part of the state.

“We will set aside a higher amount of money in the upcoming budget to ensure that work starts immediately and we will make a honest attempt to finish them at the earliest.” The project when implemented is expected to benefit Dharwad, Belgavi, Bagalkot and Gadag districts in Karnataka.