In twist to Karnataka crisis, Cong MLA who quit says ‘trying to stay back’

DK Shivakumar, the Congress’ key troubleshooter in Karnataka, reached out on Saturday to one of the influential rebel MLAs to have resigned from the assembly to get him to stay put and back the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government. MTB Nagaraj told reporters that he was reconsidering his resignation and would also try to convince another MLA - K Sudhakar - to withdraw his resignation as well.

The latest development comes in the backdrop of embattled chief minister H D Kumaraswamy insisting on Friday that he is ready for a trust vote in the Assembly. Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has suggested that the chief minister bring up the matter again on Monday because opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa was not present.

“DK Shivakumar, Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, rural development minister Krishna Byregowda visited my house, they are all my leaders. I submitted my resignation due to some differences. But these leaders told me to reconsider the resignation because I’ve been in the Congress for 40 years. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao have also spoken to me. I’ve asked them to give me some time because I have to discuss this with Sudhakar as well, who resigned along with me. I told the leaders that I’ll also bring him for a discussion,” Nagaraj said.

One of the richest MLAs in the country, Nagaraj went on to say, “I’m trying to stay back in the party. I resigned because I had differences. There is no political party where there are no differences.”

Also read: Rebel Cong MLA manhandled after quitting seat. Kidnapped, says Yeddyurappa

Shivakumar who failed to meet the party’s rebel MLAs after they resigned and flew off to Mumbai last week, seemed happy that his meeting with Nagaraj on Saturday has given the party some leverage with the rebel lawmakers.

“We should live together and die together because we have worked for 40 years for the party, there are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. I am happy that Nagaraj has assured us he will stay with us,” ANI quoted Shivakumar as saying.

Kumaraswamy’s government had got a breather on Friday after the Supreme Court on Friday ordered Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar not to act on resignations by rebel lawmakers from the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition until July 16.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 13:14 IST