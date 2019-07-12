‘Ready for everything… fix time for trust vote’: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to Speaker

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said he would seek a trust vote and asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to fix the time for it, reports PTI. This came soon the Supreme Court posted the rebel MLAs’ case for hearing on July 16 and banned the Speaker from deciding on disqualification or resignations till then.

“I am ready for everything and am not here to cling to power… Have decided to seek trust vote, please fix time for it,” Kumaraswamy said in Assembly, which met in Bengaluru amid a flurry of political developments that have pushed his government to the brink of collapse.

Since Saturday, 16 MLAs from the coalition have put in their papers. If accepted, it will push the ruling alliance into a minority in the 224-member assembly.

The past week has seen frantic efforts by coalition troubleshooters to save the government with Congress’s DK Shivakumar camping 5 hours outside a Mumbai hotel to meet rebels and finally being detained and sent back. The Congress also rushed senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to Bengaluru even as the CM made all ministers resign to send conciliatory signals to the rebels

Kumaraswamy in a tweet late Thursday night said: “Congress-JDS coalition in the state is going strong despite the efforts to destabilise. We are confident and prepared for a smooth and fruitful conduct of legislative sessions.

“It is unnecessary to give importance to Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh’s casual meeting with BJP leaders at the new building of KK guest house, managed by (state-run) KSTDC which comes under his (Mahesh’s) portfolio,” he added.

Earlier, speaking to a local news channel, Mahesh said he happened to cross Eshwarappa as both were at the guest house and had a small chat “over constituency related matter”.

JD(S) in a separate tweet clarified the meeting was coincidental and there was no need to attach any special meaning to it.

