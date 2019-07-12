Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Karnataka Crisis Live: Supreme Court to hear Karnataka speaker’s plea on rebel MLAs’ resignation

Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday rushed back to the Supreme Court to underscore that he could meet the Congress and Janata Dal Secular rebel MLAs in line with the top court’s ruling but may not be...

By HT Correspondent | Jul 12, 2019 10:16 IST
highlights

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would take up Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s request today morning over his decision on the resignation letters by rebel legislators.

Kumar on Thursday rushed back to the top court to underscore that he could meet the Congress and Janata Dal Secular rebel lawmakers in line with the top court’s ruling but may not be able to spell out his decision that day itself.

The speaker argued that the he needed time to verify if the resignations tendered by the MLAs were voluntary or forced. He argued that such an inquiry could not be completed in such a short notice.

Also Read| ‘Should I have worked at lightning speed?’ Karnataka Speaker on resignations

Follow live updates here:

10:15 am IST

We will ask court to implement its order so that speaker takes decision as soon as possible: M Rohatgi

Senior lawyer M Rohatgi,representing Karnataka rebel MLAs: We will ask court to implement its order so that speaker takes decision as soon as possible.If all MLAs appeared before him,gave affidavits and moved Supreme Court that they want to resign,what further verification is required I don’t understand.

 

10:11 am IST

Monsoon session of Karnataka assembly begins today

The monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly begins on Friday and the current crisis is expected to roil the proceedings. Yeddyurappa said the party had not taken any decision on the matter yet. “We will wait for the Supreme Court to decide on Friday,” he said.

9:50 am IST

Since Saturday, 16 lawmakers from coalition have tendered their resignations

Since Saturday, 16 lawmakers from the coalition have tendered their resignations. If accepted, it will push the ruling alliance into a minority in the 224-member assembly. Frenetic attempts by coalition troubleshooters over the past week to convince the rebels to return have been foiled.

9:36 am IST

Ramesh Kumar said his meeting with lawmakers was videographed and will be submitted to Supreme Court

Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar confirmed all resignations received were in the correct format – he had rejected eight letters on Tuesday for not being in the proper format – and said his meeting with the lawmakers was videographed and will be submitted to the top court.

9:15 am IST

KR Ramesh Kumar refused to take a final decision on accepting rebel MLAs’ resignation

Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar met the 10 MLAs – seven from the Congress and three from the Janata Dal (Secular) – shortly after 6 pm in his chamber in the Karnataka assembly and received their resignation letters. But he refused to take a final decision on accepting their letters demitting office and said he would study them “all night”.

8:46 am IST

Ramesh Kumar has given appointment for 4:00 pm today to three of the five MLAs

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has given appointment for 4:00 PM today to three of the five MLAs whose resignations were in the prescribed format.

 

8:39 am IST

Mumbai: Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Mumbai hotel late last night

Mumbai: Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel late last night. They had met Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru yesterday after they were directed by Supreme Court to meet the Speaker at 6 pm and resubmit their resignations.

 

