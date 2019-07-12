Karnataka Crisis Live: Supreme Court to hear Karnataka speaker’s plea on rebel MLAs’ resignation

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would take up Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s request today morning over his decision on the resignation letters by rebel legislators.Kumar on Thursday rushed back to the top court to underscore that he could meet the Congress and Janata Dal Secular rebel lawmakers in line with the top court’s ruling but may not be able to spell out his decision that day itself.The speaker argued that the he needed time to verify if the resignations tendered by the MLAs were voluntary or forced. He argued that such an inquiry could not be completed in such a short notice.Also Read| ‘Should I have worked at lightning speed?’ Karnataka Speaker on resignationsFollow live updates here: