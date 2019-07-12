Karnataka Crisis Live: Supreme Court to hear Karnataka speaker’s plea on rebel MLAs’ resignation

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would take up Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s request today morning over his decision on the resignation letters by rebel legislators.

Kumar on Thursday rushed back to the top court to underscore that he could meet the Congress and Janata Dal Secular rebel lawmakers in line with the top court’s ruling but may not be able to spell out his decision that day itself.

The speaker argued that the he needed time to verify if the resignations tendered by the MLAs were voluntary or forced. He argued that such an inquiry could not be completed in such a short notice.

10:15 am IST We will ask court to implement its order so that speaker takes decision as soon as possible: M Rohatgi Senior lawyer M Rohatgi,representing Karnataka rebel MLAs: We will ask court to implement its order so that speaker takes decision as soon as possible.If all MLAs appeared before him,gave affidavits and moved Supreme Court that they want to resign,what further verification is required I don't understand.





10:11 am IST Monsoon session of Karnataka assembly begins today The monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly begins on Friday and the current crisis is expected to roil the proceedings. Yeddyurappa said the party had not taken any decision on the matter yet. "We will wait for the Supreme Court to decide on Friday," he said.





9:50 am IST Since Saturday, 16 lawmakers from coalition have tendered their resignations Since Saturday, 16 lawmakers from the coalition have tendered their resignations. If accepted, it will push the ruling alliance into a minority in the 224-member assembly. Frenetic attempts by coalition troubleshooters over the past week to convince the rebels to return have been foiled.





9:36 am IST Ramesh Kumar said his meeting with lawmakers was videographed and will be submitted to Supreme Court Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar confirmed all resignations received were in the correct format – he had rejected eight letters on Tuesday for not being in the proper format – and said his meeting with the lawmakers was videographed and will be submitted to the top court.





9:15 am IST KR Ramesh Kumar refused to take a final decision on accepting rebel MLAs’ resignation Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar met the 10 MLAs – seven from the Congress and three from the Janata Dal (Secular) – shortly after 6 pm in his chamber in the Karnataka assembly and received their resignation letters. But he refused to take a final decision on accepting their letters demitting office and said he would study them “all night”.





8:46 am IST Ramesh Kumar has given appointment for 4:00 pm today to three of the five MLAs Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has given appointment for 4:00 PM today to three of the five MLAs whose resignations were in the prescribed format.




