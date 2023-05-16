Karnataka cliffhanger: DK Shivakumar to be in Delhi; Congress decision likely today. Top updates

While the suspense over the new Karnataka chief minister remains, reports indicate that the name - either DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah - is likely to be announced on Tuesday. AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said the central observers of the Congress have submitted their report regarding the next chief ministerial choice to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar during celebrations after the party's win in Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru.(PTI)

While Shivakumar, the state Congress president, cancelled his visit to New Delhi citing a "stomach infection", Siddaramaiah, who was in the national capital to meet the central leadership, remained tight-lipped and did not interact with the reporters.

Siddaramaiah, former chief minister, and Shivakumar were called by the party high command for further discussion on government formation.

Top updates on suspense over Congress's Karnataka CM face:

1. The three central observers, who interacted with party MLAs on their choice for the chief minister's post after the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday, briefed Kharge and submitted their report.

2. After the meeting, Surjewala said that the party was not in a hurry and would take a decision after wider consultations with state leaders.

3. The name of the next Karnataka CM will be announced in the coming 24 hours, news agency ANI reported citing sources on Monday.

4. Siddaramaiah left Delhi's Lodhi Hotel late on Monday night - hours after meeting the top leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi.

5. Shivakumar's brother and Congress MP DK Suresh said the Karnataka state Congress president will reach Delhi on Tuesday to meet the party leadership. Suresh met Kharge at the latter's residence and thereafter told reporters that his brother will be visiting Delhi on Tuesday. "Yes, he will be coming tomorrow," Suresh said.

6. On Sunday, the CLP had passed a resolution authorising Kharge to decide on the chief ministerial nominee. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have never hid their CM ambitions.

7. After the Congress made a spectacular comeback in Karnataka winning 135 of the 224 seats, the party is now faced with the challenge of picking the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

