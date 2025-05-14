Karnataka constable dies after being run over by speeding truck, 1 arrested

A 32-year-old constable from the District Armed Reserve (DAR) was killed as he was run over by an overspeeding truck during a routine vehicle inspection near the Hebbalu toll gate in Karnataka’s Davanagere district on Tuesday, police said, adding that the accused was arrested hours later. The incident took place around 12.30pm when constable Ramappa Poojar, along with traffic personnel, signalled the truck to stop for inspection (File photo)

Davanagere Rural police inspector N Kiran said: “The incident took place around 12.30pm when constable Ramappa Poojar, along with traffic personnel, signalled the truck to stop for inspection. Instead, the vehicle accelerated and ran over him, killing him on the spot. The driver, identified as 36-year-old Suresh from Hukkeri in Belagavi district, fled the scene immediately after the collision.”

He further said that Suresh was arrested later that evening and booked under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to causing death by negligence. The accused was produced before a local magistrate and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The incident sparked immediate concern among senior police officials. Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth visited the toll gate following the tragedy and pulled up the toll management for the lack of basic surveillance infrastructure. She criticised the absence of CCTV cameras, which she said had hindered the investigation.

“We inspected the location. The absence of CCTV cameras has posed a problem in investigating the incident. Instructions have been given to ensure immediate rectification and reporting,” Prashanth told the media.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Ravikante Gowda also visited the mortuary where Poojar’s body was kept and offered his condolences to the constable’s family.