Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: ‘Karnataka Speaker has to accept resignation of MLAs,’ says Mukul Rohatgi

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition by the 15 rebel MLAs of congress and JDS on Tuesday.The apex court will examine “weighty” constitutional issues in the resignation of 15 rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition.

Supreme Court was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12, now, SC will hear five more lawmakers who have sought identical relief that Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar accept their resignations as well.

The strength of the assembly would be reduced to 209 if the 16 resignations are accepted with a halfway mark of 105. The coalition’s strength would be reduced to 101 while BJP already have 105 lawmakers. The lawmakers have petitioned the Supreme Court accusing Kumar of delaying the acceptance of their resignations at the government’s behest.

Follow live updates here:

11:32 am IST ‘If MLAs are disqualified then they have to wait for the by-election,’ says Rohatgi If I resign I can join other party and become a minister, Rohatgi admits before the court when CJI asks what would happen if he resigns. Rohatgi says if MLAs are disqualified then they have to wait for the by-election





11:30 am IST “This is an attempt to scuttle their resignations,” says Mukul Rohatgi Hearing in the matter of rebel Karnataka MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi, representing 10 rebel MLAs says, “This is an attempt to scuttle their resignations. The Speaker is trying to make a decision on both the issues-resignation and disqualification-at the same time.”





11:28 am IST “Karnataka Speaker has to accept resignation of MLAs,” says Rohatgi Karnataka Speaker has to accept resignation of MLAs, there is no other way to deal with it, says Mukul Rohatgi to SC.





11:26 am IST Resignation has to be decided on merits Resignation once moved has to be decided on merits notwithstanding pendency of disqualification proceeding, say rebel MLAs, PTI reports.





11:20 am IST “MLAs may be forced to follow whip despite resigning,” says Rohatgi There is vote of confidence in assembly and rebel MLAs may be forced to follow whip despite resigning, says Rohatgi, PTI reports.





11:09 am IST “I don’t want to be an MLA. Nobody can force me,” Mukul Rohatgi Hearing in the matter of rebel Karnataka MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi representing 10 rebel MLAs says, “I don’t want to be an MLA. Nobody can force me. My resignation must be accepted,” report by ANI.





11:05 am IST “Umesh Jadhav had resigned and his resignation was accepted,” Mukul Rohatgi Hearing in the matter of rebel Karnataka MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi submitted before SC, “Umesh Jadhav had resigned and his resignation was accepted,” report by ANI.





11:03 am IST “Accepting resignation and disqualification two distinct decisions”: Mukul Rohatgi Mukul Rohatgi, representing the rebel MLAs says, “all the ten petitioners (MLAs) resigned on July 10. The Speaker can take a decision if he wants, as there are two distinct decisions of accepting resignation and disqualification,” report by ANI.





11:00 am IST Hearing in the matter of rebel Karnataka MLAs begins in the Supreme Court SC has resumed hearing on pleas of 15 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD (S) seeking acceptance of their resignation.





10:30 am IST Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition government to face its trust vote on Thursday Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition government will face its trust vote on Thursday at 11 am, as announced by Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.





10:28 am IST The speaker will take decision on the resignations and disqualifications of the MLAs today The five lawmakers — Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig — mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta on Monday. The speaker will take decision on the resignations and disqualifications of the MLAs today





10: 24 am IST The 16 MLAs resigned between July 1 and 10 The 16 MLAs resigned between July 1 and 10. Fifteen of the MLAs are staying at a hotel in Mumbai, but speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is yet to take a final call on accepting their resignation.





10:00 am IST BJP will form govt in 4-5 days: Yeddyurappa BJP’s Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa said he was confident of forming the government in the next four to five days. The Congress-JDS coalition government faces uncertainty over its numbers.



