Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: ‘Karnataka Speaker has to accept resignation of MLAs,’ says Mukul Rohatgi

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition by the 15 rebel MLAs of congress and JDS on Tuesday.The apex court will examine “weighty” constitutional issues in the resignation of 15 rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition.Supreme Court was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12, now, SC will hear five more lawmakers who have sought identical relief that Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar accept their resignations as well.The strength of the assembly would be reduced to 209 if the 16 resignations are accepted with a halfway mark of 105. The coalition’s strength would be reduced to 101 while BJP already have 105 lawmakers. The lawmakers have petitioned the Supreme Court accusing Kumar of delaying the acceptance of their resignations at the government’s behest. Follow live updates here: