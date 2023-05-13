Karnataka election 2023 results: LIVE vote updates for Khanapur, Kittur, Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi

BJP's Anantkumar Hegde won the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency by defeating JD(S)' Anand Asnotikar by a margin of 4,79,649 votes in 2019. Hegde secured a total of 7,86,042 votes. Anantkumar Hegde of the BJP is the incumbent MP of the Uttara Kannada constituency. Yellapur, Haliyal, Kumta, Kittur, Khanapur, Sirsi, Karwar, and Bhatkal are the assembly seats that are part of the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.

Constituency Candidate Total Votes Khanapur Vithal Somanna Halagekar (BJP) 50,920 Kittur Babasaheb Patil (Congress) 3,390 Haliyal Deshpande Raghunath (Congress) 3,584 Karwar Satish Krishna Sail (Congress) 2,415 Kumta Suraj Naik Sonin (JDS) 83 Bhatkal Mankal Vaidya (Congress) 30,989 Sirsi BHIMANNA T. NAIK (Congress) 9,017 Yellapur Arabail Hebbar Shivaram (BJP) 3,817