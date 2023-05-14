As Congress wrests Karnataka, where's ‘overjoyed’ CM aspirant DK Shivakumar

aSenior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is at the resident of party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru. Congress Karnataka President DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

Newly-elected Congress MLAs are meeting to discuss government formation and pick the chief minister for the state.

Congress high-command is elated after the party's emphatic 135 seats victory in the 224-member assembly.

Where's DK Shivakumar, though? Maintaining a very low profile as he headed towards Nonavinakere to meet with his ‘spiritual guru Ajjayya' while his vociferous supporters put posters at his residence with the simple aim of raising the demand- Make Karnataka Congress boss the state's chief minister.

"I am going to Nonavinakere to meet my spiritual guru, Ajjayya. I had said that our numbers will be 136," DK Shivakumar told news agency ANI.

The demand is not that simple, after all. But for DK Shivakumar, who broke down as the Congress party registered a decisive victory, his political career could come full circle if he is chosen for the post.

Soon after Congress' win, an exulted DK Shivakumar had said, “I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka."

“I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail,” he added as he recalled her visit to Delhi's Tihar jail to meet him in 2020 when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

It is going to be a long day for DK Shivakumar- who began his political career in the early 1980s and has been elected as an MLA from Kanakapura multiple times- as he awaits the CM post decision.

The catch-up with his spiritual guru might help.

