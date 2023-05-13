Karnataka Congress sending MLAs to resort? DK Shivakumar responds

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar said the party will not be moving any of its MLAs to a resort until the assembly election results are announced on Saturday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.(PTI file)

The top leaders of the Congress held two crucial meetings on Thursday and Friday. After the meeting on Friday night, Shivakumar told reporters to “wait for the results” when asked if the Congress was contemplating sending its MLAs to a resort.

"We are just doing our job. Let's wait for the results," said the Karnataka Congress president after a party meeting.

Hectic parleys were on at Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Bengaluru, with AICC general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shivakumar and former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara among others.

Congress Legislature Party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, who is down swelling in his hand and is being treated by doctors, was in touch with the party leaders from his residence.

A majority of exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP, while indicating the possibility of a hung Assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON