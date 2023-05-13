'Learnt from defeats and marching towards victory': Congress leader amid vote counting

Congress has learnt a lesson from its defeats and is marching towards victory today, party leader Alka Lamba on Saturday said as Congress leads over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in early trends amid the counting of votes in the Karnataka assembly elections.

Congress leader Alka Lamba.(ANI)

The Congress leader said recording a win in the home state of party president Mallikarjun Kharge is a significant matter. “Our leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala have still not left the state and have been neutralising BJP's plans in every step. We are happy that Congress has learnt from its defeats and marching towards victory,” Lamba said.

Earlier, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and son of former Karnataka chief minister S Siddaramaiah, expressed confidence in gaining a majority in the state. He added that his party would do anything to oust BJP from power.

“We are confident we are going to get a majority. I think we won't be needing any party's alliance. But in case, if we don't get a majority, our Delhi and state leaders will decide what will be the next action…Whether they are already in talks with other parties or Independents, I don't know about that, because I am a small player in the party but whatever call the leaders take, we will follow it,” Yathindra said.

He also said his father should become the CM ‘in the interest of the state’. “As a son, I would love to see him as a CM but also as a citizen of the State, I think the last regime had done very good governance and this time also if he becomes the chief minister whatever the corruption and misruled that the BJP government had given will be corrected by him. So, in the interest of the state also, I think he should become the CM.”