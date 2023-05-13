Karnataka 2023 election result LIVE: Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural, Raichur, Manvi, Devadurga seat

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:46 PM IST

Find the latest vote counting trends from the assembly constituencies of Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural, Raichur, Manvi, and Devadurga seat for 2023

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Karnataka election 2023 results: 73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Raichure area constituencies are Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural, Raichur, Manvi, Devadurga, and Lingsugur seats.

In 2018, Narasimhanayak (Rajugouda) from the BJP won the Shorapur constituency, number 36, in Karnataka by securing 104,426 votes. The Shahapur constituency, number 37, in Karnataka was won by Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur from INC in 2018, with a total of 78,642 votes. In 2018, Venkatreddy Mudnal from the BJP emerged victorious in the Yadgir constituency, number 38, of Karnataka by securing 62,227 votes. The Raichur Rural constituency, number 53, in Karnataka was won by Basanagouda Daddal from the Indian National Congress in 2018, with a total of 66,656 votes. In 2018, Dr. Shivaraj Patil from the BJP won the Raichur constituency, number 54, in Karnataka by securing 56,511 votes. The Manvi constituency, number 55, in Karnataka was won by Raja Venkatappa Nayak from the Janata Dal (Secular) in 2018, with a total of 53,548 votes. In 2018, Shivana Gouda Nayak from the BJP emerged victorious in the Devadurga constituency, number 56, of Karnataka by securing 67,003 votes. The Lingsugur constituency, number 57, in Karnataka was won by D. S. Hoolageri from the INC in 2018, with a total of 54,230 votes.

Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

ConstituencyCandidatePartyLeading Margin
ShorapurRAJA VENKATAPPA NAIKINC17639
ShahapurSHARANABASAPPA DARSHANAPURINC10361
YadgirCHANNAREDDY PATIL TUNNURINC2568
Raichur RuralBasanagouda DaddalINC5270
RaichurDr. Shivaraj PatilBJP5435
ManviG Hampayya NayakINC5667
DevadurgaKaremmaJanata Dal (Secular)16859
LingsugurMANAPPA D VAJJALBJP3066

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 12:20 PM

    Dr. Shivaraj Patil took the lead

    BJP star candidate for Raichur surpassed Md Shalam, leading with 5435 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:19 AM

    Dr. Shivaraj Patil giving a hard time to Md Shalam

    Dr. Shivaraj has narrowed the vote margin between himself and Mohammed Shalam in Raichur. Shalam is leading with only 96 vote counts.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:09 AM

    INC dominating Raichur

    INC candidate Mohammed Shalam is dominating Raichur seat with a massive 8575 vote and counting.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:05 AM

    Raichur area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Raichur area constituencies

  • Fri, 12 May 2023 10:56 PM

    Raichur Election Result: Counting on May 13

    Raichur area constitutes 8 Vidhan Sabha constituencies namely -Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural, Raichur, Manvi, Devadurga, and Lingsugur seats.. Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

