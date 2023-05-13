Karnataka elections: CT Ravi continues to trail at Chikkamaguluru

Three hours after the Election Commission began the counting of votes on Saturday, Karnataka’s Chikkamaguluru constituency is seeing a close fight between the Congress and the BJP. CT Ravi, who is a prominent leader in the BJP has contested against Congress’ HD Thimmaiah in this seat. CT Ravi is a four-time MLA from this assembly constituency, which is located near western ghats.

Also Read - Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Rampant Congress crosses 120 in leads

Counting of votes underway in Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the EC data at 11 am, CT Ravi is trailing here by around 400 votes and a fierce fight is expected between both Congress and the BJP in this assembly seat.

Chikkamagulru was once a Congress bastion and former PM Indira Gandhi even won a Lok Sabha seat from this region in 1978. However, predicting a final winner from Chikkamagaluru is only possible after a few hours from now. Meanwhile, JDS fielded BM Thimmashetty from this constituency.

At 11 am, the EC data shows that the Congress party is leading in most of the seats and it even crossed the halfway mark in total leading seats. The Congress is leading in 120 seats, whereas the BJP is only leading in 69 assembly seats. The JDS too is leading at 26 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The counting is being held at 36 centers across the state, in which 2,615 candidates are in the fray. “The counting of votes has started at 8am across 36 designated centers in the southern state," the Election Commission said. A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge a few hours later from now. The magic figure to form the government in Karnataka is 113 seats. The state also saw a voter turnout of 73.16 per cent on Wednesday polling.