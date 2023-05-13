Shikaripura election result 2023: Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra leading, Independent Nagaraja Gowda 2nd

Shikaripura election result 2023: BY Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, is leading from the Shikaripura assembly constituency after the first few rounds of counting. An interesting angle to this family seat of Yediyurappa is that the close second to Vijayendra is Independent SP Nagaraja Gowda, a Congress rebel. Karnataka Election Result 2023: Live Updates BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, leading from Shikaripura. (ANI)

In 2018 Yediyurappa won this seat comfortably, beating Malatesh by a huge margin of 35,397 votes. In 2013 too Yediyurappa won this seat - this time ahead of the Congress' HS Shanthaveerappagowda by nearly 25,000 votes.

Shikaripura election result 2023: Vijayendra was fielded from his father's prestige seat Shikaripura.

Vijayendra is contesting against Congress’s Goni Malatesh, who lost to Yediyurappa in the 2018 Assembly election. From JD(S), there is Sudhakar Shetty in Shikaripura.

Shikaripura is an important assembly constituency in Karnataka as Yediyurappa held the seat since 1983 and it marks the first time in the last four decades that the constituency went to the polls without Yediyurappa in the fray.

Though Vijayendra has held several positions in the party, this is his electoral debut. Vijayendra served as the general secretary of the Karnataka unit of BJYM. In 2020, he was appointed as the vice president of the BJP's Karnataka unit.

"This is my first election and I am happy that the party gave me the opportunity to contest. I'm blessed to contest for the Shikaripura seat. People are fed up with hung assembly and I am confident that BJP will get a majority," Vijayendra said on his first election.

Nagaraja Gowda factor in Shikaripura

As seen in the early trends, Nagaraja Gowda is likely to give a thought fight to the poll debutant Vijayendra. Gowda's support is the 'Sadar Lingayat' community, which has considerable presence in Shikaripura, along with gaining the backing of the Banjara community, who are reportedly upset with the ruling BJP, after it announced internal reservations among SCs, and had even stoned Yediyurappa's Shikaripura residence during a recent protest.

Shikaripura and Yediyurappa

In 2013, Yediyurappa won as a candidate of Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) which he floated after breaking away from the BJP. He returned to the BJP in 2014. In July last year, Yediyurappa announced that he will not be contesting the Assembly polls, and will be vacating his Shikaripura seat, where Vijayendra will be the candidate, if the high command agrees. Though there was speculation that Vijayendra may contest from Varuna against Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the father-son duo finally decided to stick with the traditional seat of Shikaripura.

"Vijayendra will win with a margin of 50,000 votes. And everyone insisted that he should contest from Shikaripura because I'm not contesting. So now he is going to get complete support from almost every community," Yediyurappa said earlier.

