Why Karnataka ends weekend curfew amid 47,000 daily Covid cases. Minister says this

The Karnataka government has decided to end the weekend curfew in the states starting from this weekend, though night curfew will remain in place. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Friday chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka becomes the second state after Maharashtra to announce some relaxations amid the ongoing third wave of the pandemic. Unlike Maharashtra, Karnataka, however, is still peaking and Bengaluru on Thursday reported over 30,000 fresh Covid infections. Maharashtra has decided to resume offline classes in schools from coming Monday.

Night curfew will be in place in Karnataka, revenue minister R Ashok said. The weekend curfew will be brought back if the rate of hospitalisation goes above 5%, the minister said. Other restrictions mandating 50% occupancy at public places will also be maintained.

Covid 3rd wave reaches South: Kerala reports 46,387 cases; Karnataka over 47,000

Unlike Delhi and Mumbai, where the Omicron wave is believed to be plateauing, Bengaluru is yet to reach its peak. On Thursday, it contributed 30,540 fresh cases to Karnataka's 24-hour tally of 47,754 cases.

Bommai on Friday met with the members of the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, which consists of experts including doctors, civic officials etc. Though cases are on the rise, the decision to lift the weekend curfew has been taken in view of the fewer hospitalisation. “The number of hospitalisations is less in the current wave of Covid. So there is an opinion that it would be better to carry on daily life by following the Covid guidelines and the experts are examining it. They will present a comprehensive picture at the meeting on Friday. A suitable decision will be taken after getting clarity about the issue," Bommai had said on Wednesday.

Delhi government also sent a recommendation to Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal proposing to end the weekend curfew which Baijal rejected and said the status quo should be maintained in regards to weekend curfew and night curfew.