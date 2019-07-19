Karnataka floor test: All eyes on Karnataka assembly as Governor sets 1.30 pm deadline for trust vote

The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka will have to prove majority on the floor of the assembly on Friday by 1:30pm as per Governor’s direction that came after high drama in the House on Thursday.

The trust vote is necessitated by mass resignation of 16 legislators earlier this month that plunged the HD Kumaraswamy-led government into deep turmoil and it has been lurching from one crisis to another since then.

Governor Vajubhai Vala had sent a letter, his second on the trust vote, to Kumaraswamy on Thursday setting a 1.30 pm deadline on Friday to prove his government’s majority in the assembly.

Also Watch | BS Yeddyurappa sleeps at Vidhana Soudha following overnight protest

Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka political developments here.

“The fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House,” Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote in the letter.

Vala wrote the letterafter the state assembly, following a day of chaotic proceedings and sloganeering, was adjourned until Friday without voting on the motion of confidence introduced by HD Kumaraswamy.

A total of 20 lawmakers hadn’t turned up on Thursday, including 17 from the ruling coalition, 12 of whom are corralled in a hotel in Mumbai, as the House debated in a surcharged atmosphere with several adjournments amid pandemonium.

After the assembly was finally adjourned for the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to stage an all-night sit-in protest in the assembly against the delayed trial of strength and plans to move the Supreme Court on Friday to ensure the motion is put to vote without delay.

“We will stay until the trust vote is decided,” BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa said.

“This government has lost the majority. They tried to drag on the issue and tried to provoke us but we acted with patience. We will continue to press for a trust vote on the motion. We will stage night-long dharna in the House,” Yeddyurappa told reporters.

Yeddyurappa also said that the Congress-JDS government was not ready for trust vote as the chief minister does not have the confidence of the people as well as the assembly.

The senior BJP leader slept on the green floor of the House along with his party MLAs. Many BJP MLAs were seen sleeping in the Well of the House and on the passage leading to the Well after a dinner of ‘masala dosa’ and curd rice in the assembly lounges.

As many of them didn’t have pillows and bedsheets, some rebels bought them from nearby shops to sleep on the floor.

“We will not budge from the assembly till the confidence motion is put to vote for the floor test to prove the ruling allies have the majority of the House,” a BJP lawmaker told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Some of the legislators watched a movie on TV sets in the lobby and others were seen in discussions.

On Friday morning, Karnataka BJP legislators were seen taking a morning walk inside the state assembly on Friday morning.

Some of the legislators, who were part of the unprecedented overnight ‘dharna’ at the Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test, took a stroll around the assembly house after waking up early in the morning.

The 15-month-old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of the dissident legislators, including 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 09:51 IST