Karnataka Governor sparks off row with appeal to Speaker to finish floor test today

The Karnataka trust motion to decide Kumaraswamy government’s fate took another interesting turn with the Karnataka Governor asking the Speaker of the legislative assembly to conduct the vote on Thursday itself after some BJP MLAs rushed to him complaining of deliberate delays by the members of the coalition government to avoid voting today.

Governor Vajubhai Vala’s note to the assembly Speaker sparked off angry reactions from the treasury benches who accused him of interfering in the proceedings when the house was in the middle of a very important debate that had to be settled without any pressure or hurry.

Follow updates here: ‘Ensure confidence tested today’: Governor tells Speaker

The BJP defended their appeal to the Governor while accusing the coalition government of double standards.

The debate over trust motion moved by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy – that has 26 listed speakers from Congress and JD(S) alone—hasn’t moved as quickly as BJP would have liked, since most of the day was spent debating a point of order raised by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah has been claiming that the Supreme Court’s interim order violated his right as the leader of a legislature party to issue a whip that can prove crucial to the outcome of the trust vote and therefore further course for the assembly can only be decided upon a clarification either by the Speaker or the Supreme Court.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 18:39 IST