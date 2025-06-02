Karnataka govt sets up ‘anti-communal task force’ for three coastal districts

In the wake of recent murders in Mangaluru and other parts of the state, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday assured that the government has taken the matter seriously and initiated decisive steps to address the escalating situation. Parameshwara said orders have been issued for the formation of anti-communal task force as announced earlier and preparations are underway(PTI)

Addressing reporters here in Tumakuru, Parameshwara emphasised the government's swift action Mangaluru witnessed the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty (42) on May 1, which was followed by the murder of Abdul Rahiman (32) “The government has acted swiftly in response to the incident in Mangaluru. District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has visited the spot. I personally visited a murder site earlier,” the Minister said.

He said orders have been issued for the formation of anti-communal task force as announced earlier and preparations are underway. “Within ten days, we will operationalise a dedicated unit of anti-communal task force for three coastal districts,” the Minister said.

The new force will comprise a full complement of SPs, DySPs, inspectors, and other officers drawn from various parts of the state, he explained. “They will be provided with special training, including sessions at the Anti-Naxal Force training facility in Karkala. Vehicles, uniforms, and all operational authority will be arranged,” he added.

Addressing concerns and speculation regarding targetting of specific communities, Parameshwara clarified that the force will not be communal in nature. “There is speculation that Hindu leaders are being targeted. Let me be clear—no one will be spared if they break the law, whether they are Hindu or Muslim. Law is the same for everyone,” the Minister clarified.

Referring to the recent murder in Koppal, he said it is being investigated with a special focus on law and order. “There will be no such incidents in Mangaluru, Udupi, or Karwar going forward. Our officials are doing their duty. Karnataka continues to maintain good law and order,” Parameshwara said.

Citing a recent study by a university, the Minister said, “I am not saying this as the Home Minister, but according to the university’s research, Karnataka is one of the safest states.” He concluded by stating that while isolated incidents may occur, the government remains committed to justice.

“Most of the murder cases are solved and culprits caught. Compared to last year, crime rates have declined this year,” Parameshwara claimed.