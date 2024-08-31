Karnataka HC defers BS Yediyurappa’s hearing on plea in Pocso case

The Karnataka high court on Friday adjourned the hearing on former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s plea to quash a case against him for the alleged sexual harassment of a minor to September 5. Pocso case was registered against Yediyurappa on March 3 at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru on charges of sexual harassment of a minor (PTI)

Justice M Naga Prasanna postponed the hearing after senior public prosecutor Ashok Naik, representing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), sought time to submit documents in the case.

The single judge bench of justice Naga Prasanna has also continued its interim order of June 14, directing the police not to initiate any action against Yediyurappa. The court had restrained the CID police from arresting Yediyurappa, who had been issued a non-bailable warrant.

A protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act case was registered against Yediyurappa on March 3 at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru on charges of sexual harassment of a minor. The mother of the minor had filed the complaint, stating Yediyurappa had sexually assaulted her daughter, when they had gone to seek help at his residence in February.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the government had transferred it to CID. Officials had issued a notice on June 12 to Yediyurappa and asked him to attend the hearing.

The former CM had filed two separate petitions in the HC for anticipatory bail and to quash the case. During the hearing on Friday, senior counsel CV Nagesh, representing Yediyurappa, submitted to the court that everyday one or the other ministers of the Congress government were issuing statements about sending the former chief minister to jail. They claim that they will get the interim stay vacated and get him arrested.

Nagesh said the ministers were making statements that Yediyurappa should surrender before the police in the case and that he will be sent to jail. “I challenge the other party to place the arguments now. If it is in the fate of my client to go to prison, let him land in prison,” he submitted. Replying to it, Naik said: “We are ready for arguments in the case.”