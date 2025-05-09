Karnataka HC rejects plea of woman seeking time for her 3 Pakistani children to stay

The Karnataka high court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by a woman originally from Mysuru seeking additional time for her three Pakistani-national children to remain in India, following the Union government’s directive mandating the departure of all Pakistani nationals by April 30. The order came in the wake of heightened security concerns triggered by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Justice MG Uma, who presided over the case, observed that the government’s action was based on national interest (File photo)

The petitioner, Ramsha Jehan, a resident of Mysuru, had approached the court after being unable to return her children to Pakistan as directed. She came to India with her three children—aged 8, 4, and 3—on January 4, 2025, to attend a family wedding. The children, all Pakistani citizens, were born to Ramsha and her husband Mohammad Farooq, a resident of Pishin in Balochistan. While Ramsha is an Indian citizen, the children hold Pakistani nationality as per the marriage solemnised through Sharia law.

Initially, the family was granted a visa valid till February 17, which was later extended to June 18. However, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the Union government revoked temporary visas issued to Pakistani citizens and ordered their exit from Indian territory no later than April 30. The order was issued on April 25.

Justice MG Uma, who presided over the case, observed that the government’s action was based on national interest. “The Union government issued an order on 25-4-25 about revocation of visas of Pakistan nationals. The government has taken this conscious decision to safeguard the citizens of India. In this circumstance, I do not find any reason to interfere with the government’s decision to pass a favourable order to the petitioner. Hence, petition is dismissed,” the bench ruled.

Deputy solicitor general, H Shanthi Bhushan, argued against the petition pointing out that the petitioner had not challenged the original orders by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) revoking the children’s visas.

In compliance with the government’s directive, Ramsha had taken her children to the Wagah border on April 28 but could not cross over.