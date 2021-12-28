Karnataka high court fines police officer 1L over illegal detention of woman

The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on a police officer for keeping a married woman in a rehabilitation centre against her will. Apart from the police officer, the court has imposed a fine on the rehabilitation centre.

The court further expressed its displeasure over the act of moral policing by law enforcement agency and said police don’t have the right to interfere with a person’s married life.

The verdict was given by a bench headed by justice NS Sanjay Gowda after hearing a petition filed by the woman seeking her release from the rehabilitation centre meant for human trafficking victims.

The petitioner, who got married in 2004 and had a daughter out of wedlock, decided to move out of her husband’s house along with the kid in 2011 over a family dispute. She told the court that after her husband filed a missing complaint with police, she was summoned to the police station.

The woman told police that she was in love with a man living in the neighbourhood and wanted to live with him, hence she decided to end her marriage.

The defendant in the case, inspector Balasaheb Patil asked the woman to reconcile with her husband and when she refused and decided to live on her own, he sent her to the rehabilitation centre. She also alleged that the inspector forcefully kept her in detention so that she could not have any contact with the outside world, particularly the man whom she loves.

The court said that the woman had not requested shelter in the first place and since she rejected living with her husband, she had been sent to the rehabilitation centre. The court also said despite several requests, the woman was not allowed to go outside and said she was kept in illegal detention for 6 months. “This reflects a lack of humanity and sensitivity on the part of the police inspector,” said the court.

In its order, the court ordered that the inspector and rehabilitation centre must pay the fine to the court and the registrar should deposit the amount in the name of the girl child as a fixed amount and the petitioner can take the interest.