Karnataka incurred loss of about 2.66 cr due to Nagamangala violence: Police

The state government has estimated a loss of ₹2.66 crore incurred due to communal clashes that erupted during the Ganesh immersion procession in Nagamangala, an official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Charred remains of goods at a market following clashes between two groups during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession, at Nagamangala in Mandya district. (PTI)

According to police, a Ganesh idol procession on September 11 received objections from a group of Muslim youths as it approached a mosque in Mandya district, leading to a confrontation. It soon escalated into stone-pelting and arson, and further clashes. In response, a group of protesters gathered outside the local police station, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators.

“We have assessed the total loss, which stands at ₹2.66 crore, though the FIR mentions ₹4.5 crore. The violence has severely impacted the livelihoods of the traders,” Mandya deputy commissioner N Kumar said.

He further said that the miscreants had set shops ablaze and used petrol bombs, destroying 26 businesses and valuable goods in the process.

According to official assessments, the damaged buildings accounted for ₹1.47 crore, while the loss of goods was ₹1.18 crore. The Karnataka government has pledged compensation to the affected traders. A seven-member team, led by the assistant commissioner, has been tasked with assessing the damage. Kumar said that a detailed report was submitted on Monday to the state government for compensation approval.

Sub-divisional magistrate B Shiva Murthy said that a detailed report was prepared with the assistance of public works department engineers, who provided an accurate assessment of the damage to buildings. The report, along with bank account details of the victims, was sent to the Bengaluru office on Monday. Murthy said: “The government may either directly remit compensation to the victims or channel it through the deputy commissioner’s office.”

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, attributed the escalation of violence to police mismanagement. He said that 24 district armed reserve (DAR) personnel had been deployed for security during the procession, but Nagamangala police station Inspector Ashok Kumar had sent the reserve police force for lunch, leaving the area vulnerable to attacks.

In the aftermath of clashes in Nelamangala, a fact-finding committee from the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by former deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan, visited the area on Tuesday to evaluate the situation. Following the visit, he criticised the government of failing to maintain peace and order in the state.

Speaking at the site, Narayan slammed the Congress government for doing “appeasement politics” said that it had fostered divisions along communal lines. “The Congress government is more focused on appeasing certain groups rather than ensuring law and order. They lack clarity, and their divisive approach only leads to more incidents like this,” he said.

The BJP has also called for an NIA investigation, however, home minister G Parameshwara has ruled out the demand.

HT tried to get reaction from the Congress but they did not respond.