Karnataka issues circular regarding leave for police personnel on birthdays, wedding anniversaries: What it says

“...Taking leave on these special days helps officers and personnel to recharge emotionally, spend quality time with family and maintain a balance between duty and personal life. This boosts morale. Stress is reduced and overall job satisfaction increases productivity,” the circular read.

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) issued a circular on Thursday directing all unit officers to grant leave to police personnel to celebrate their birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

“This humanitarian act not only recognises their sacrifices but also builds loyalty and strengthens the commitment of the police force,” the circular says, linking the initiative to better discipline and performance in service.

The responsibility for implementation rests with unit heads, who have been asked to strictly adhere to the directive.