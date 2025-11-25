Karnataka leadership change issue can’t be discussed publicly: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the issue of leadership change in Karnataka is not something to be discussed publicly. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

Kharge, who arrived in Delhi to take part in the constitution day celebration on November 26, told reporters: "This is not a subject to be discussed here and that too in public. I have specially come here to attend an event related to Constitution Day on November 26. I have invitation for the event. After attending the event, I have review meetings to attend, after which I will proceed further.”

Asked about his possible meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha said, “You all know that the president does not discuss anywhere else. If meeting takes place, we will discuss.”

Before his departure, Kharge was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to the Bengaluru Airport in his car.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. There were speculations of an alleged "power-sharing" agreement reached between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, after the Congress returned to power in the state in 2023.

However, Siddaramaiah recently asserted that he will remain Chief Minister for the full five years’ term and would continue to present the state budgets in future.