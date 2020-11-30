e-paper
Karnataka local body poll dates out; elections to be held in 2 phases

Karnataka local body poll dates out; elections to be held in 2 phases

The local body elections will be held in two phases on December 22 and 27. The counting of the votes will take place on December 30.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka local body elections will be held in two phases on December 22 and 27. The counting of the votes will take place on December 30.
The state Election Commission of Karnataka on Monday (November 30) announced that all local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 22 and 27, an ANI report said.

The poll panel announced that the counting of votes will take place on December 30.

Terms of gram panchayats ended in June and elections to gram panchayats were to be held this year but they were postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report, some 5,800 gram panchayats are to face elections.

