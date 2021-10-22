Home / India News / Karnataka logs 365 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths
Karnataka logs 365 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths

Bengaluru Karnataka on Thursday reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths, taking the caseload to 29,84,849 and death toll to 37,984, the health department said
A child looks at her mother's hand after she received a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru on Thursday. Karnataka on Thursday reported 365 fresh Covid cases and 8 deaths. (PTI)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:17 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India

The day also saw 443 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,37,848, leaving 8,988 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 210 new infections, as the city saw 220 discharges and 4 deaths.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.19 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Shivamogga and Tumakuru registered one death each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan each logged the highest of 33 fresh cases, Mysuru 17 and Shivamogga 12.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,50,125 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,862 and Tumakuru 1,20,617.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,27,149, followed by Mysuru 1,76,094 and Tumakuru 1,19,267.

Cumulatively, 4,98,07,867 samples have been examined so far, of which 1,17,713 were tested on Thursday alone.

