Karnataka logs 851 fresh Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday logged 851 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 2,956,988 and the toll to 37,441.

The day also saw 790 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,02,089. Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the new cases (248), as the city saw 362 discharges and three deaths.

The total number of active cases stood at 17,432, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.71 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.76 per cent.

Behind Bengaluru Urban in the fatality count was Dakshina Kannada (4), Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga reported two each, followed by others.

Among fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 227, Udupi 74, Mysuru 53, Chikkamagaluru 49, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,239,972, followed by Mysuru 176,623 and Tumakuru 119,514.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 1,216,873, followed by Mysuru 173,361 and Tumakuru 117,728.

Cumulatively a total of 44,568,501 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 118,791 were on Tuesday alone.