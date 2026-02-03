Karnataka minister accuses governor of stalling hate speech bill: ‘Intentionally referred to President’

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Monday alleged that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has referred the proposed law to curb hate speech to President Droupadi Murmu to stall the Bill. File photo of Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara ((Arijit Sen/HT Photo))

The Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, cleared during the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi in December 2025, seeks to introduce strict criminal penalties for speech and actions deemed to promote hatred. It provides for a minimum prison term of seven years and fines of up to ₹1 lakh.

Parameshwara said the Governor had raised 28 points regarding the legislation and forwarded it to the President instead of approving it. He indicated that the state government may revisit the provisions if observations are returned.

“If the President sends back to us with her observations, then we will do something and send it again,” he said. “In my opinion, the Governor has intentionally referred it to the President, so that it does not come into effect. He wants it to be shelved forever,” Parameshwara said.

The Bill defines hate speech broadly as any expression made in public view, spoken, written, through signs, visible representations, electronic communication or other means, with the intent to cause injury, disharmony, enmity, hatred or ill-will against a person, group, class or community, living or dead, to serve a prejudicial interest. Parameshwara defended the measure as a deliberate response to incidents of hate speech, arguing that constitutional protections for speech do not permit unrestricted expression.

“We have freedom of speech, but that does not mean that one can say anything. We have to see how it impacts our society,” he said. He also alleged that the Governor’s action was intended to keep the law from coming into force.

According to an official familiar with the matter, the step was taken to avoid potential constitutional complications. The Governor’s office have pointed to inconsistencies in the draft and what were described as “subjective and draconian executive powers”, he said.

About 40 representations opposing the Bill were noted, the official said. Among the objections raised were arguments that provisions addressing hate speech and hate crimes already exist in current laws.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) defended the Governor’s move. State party president BY Vijayendra called the Bill flawed and “dangerous to the democratic system,” alleging it was intended to suppress opposition voices and curb democratic expression. “The legislation itself was flawed and aimed at silencing the Opposition,” he said.

Citing examples, Vijayendra said a Hindu activist in Tarikere was served a police notice before he began speaking and was warned of arrest if he proceeded. He also alleged that Bajrang Dal member Sharan Pumpwell had been restrained from crossing district limits in Dakshina Kannada, and that Punit Kerehalli in Bengaluru had been arrested after identifying individuals he claimed were illegal Bangladeshi migrants. He said such cases showed selective application and heightened concerns about how the proposed law might be enforced.

With inputs from PTI