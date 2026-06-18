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Karnataka MLC elections: Full list of winners as Congress one-ups the BJP

Eight candidates were in the fray for the seven MLC seats to be elected by MLAs, for which voting was held on Thursday at Karnataka Vidhana Soudha.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 11:26 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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In the first electoral battle since the new government under chief minister DK Shivakumar took charge in Karnataka, the ruling Congress on Thursday won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to polls, while the opposition BJP bagged two.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar congratulates five Congress candidates, Thippannappa Kamknoor, PV Mohan, BK Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna B S, and Vinay Karthik Prakash, who emerged victorious in the Legislative Council seats that went to polls.(PTI)

The results also brought to light cross-voting by BJP and JD(S) legislators in favour of Congress candidates, as the ruling party received 151 votes, 11 more than the expected 140, PTI reported, quoting sources.

Eight candidates were in the fray for the seven MLC seats to be elected by MLAs, for which voting was held on Thursday at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha. Votes were subsequently counted in the evening.

The polls were held as the terms of seven MLCs -- Congress leaders Naseer Ahmed, Tippannappa, and B K Hariprasad; BJP leaders N Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak K, and Sunil Vallyapur; and JD(S) leader Govindaraju--are set to expire upon their retirement on June 30.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashok acknowledged that his party's legislators had voted against the BJP.

"Our candidates have won, and we congratulate them. We have three cross votes. We will know who have done and the party will take appropriate action," he said.

CM DK Shivakumar denied approaching legislators from rival parties.

"I don't know who has voted. They have voted on their conscience. I have not gone to speak to anyone," he said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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