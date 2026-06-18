Karnataka MLC elections: Full list of winners as Congress one-ups the BJP

In the first electoral battle since the new government under chief minister DK Shivakumar took charge in Karnataka, the ruling Congress on Thursday won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to polls, while the opposition BJP bagged two.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar congratulates five Congress candidates, Thippannappa Kamknoor, PV Mohan, BK Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna B S, and Vinay Karthik Prakash, who emerged victorious in the Legislative Council seats that went to polls.(PTI)

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The results also brought to light cross-voting by BJP and JD(S) legislators in favour of Congress candidates, as the ruling party received 151 votes, 11 more than the expected 140, PTI reported, quoting sources.

Eight candidates were in the fray for the seven MLC seats to be elected by MLAs, for which voting was held on Thursday at the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha. Votes were subsequently counted in the evening.

The polls were held as the terms of seven MLCs -- Congress leaders Naseer Ahmed, Tippannappa, and B K Hariprasad; BJP leaders N Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak K, and Sunil Vallyapur; and JD(S) leader Govindaraju--are set to expire upon their retirement on June 30.

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{{^usCountry}} According to sources quoted by PTI, preliminary information suggests that three BJP and eight JD(S) MLAs allegedly cross-voted in this election, and one BJP MLA's vote was declared invalid. Karnataka MLC polls: Full list of winners Congress: Thippannappa Kamknoor

PV Mohan

BK Hariprasad

Shivanna BS

Vinay Karthik Prakash BJP: Lingaraj Patil

Raghu R The cross-voting surprise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to sources quoted by PTI, preliminary information suggests that three BJP and eight JD(S) MLAs allegedly cross-voted in this election, and one BJP MLA's vote was declared invalid. Karnataka MLC polls: Full list of winners Congress: Thippannappa Kamknoor

PV Mohan

BK Hariprasad

Shivanna BS

Vinay Karthik Prakash BJP: Lingaraj Patil

Raghu R The cross-voting surprise {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Congress's win in the election is seen as a morale booster for new CM DK Shivakumar and the party's new State President B K Hariprasad. The party's success in garnering more votes than expected, especially from other parties, while keeping its own tally intact amid fears of internal cross-voting, reflects their leadership and organisational skills, a senior party functionary told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress's win in the election is seen as a morale booster for new CM DK Shivakumar and the party's new State President B K Hariprasad. The party's success in garnering more votes than expected, especially from other parties, while keeping its own tally intact amid fears of internal cross-voting, reflects their leadership and organisational skills, a senior party functionary told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the BJP, the cross-voting seems to have come as a "surprise" and is seen as a major setback amid factional rifts within the party and discontent over the state leadership, a leader said. For the JD(S), this result reflects the vulnerabilities it may face in future with the emergence of Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga strongman, as CM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the BJP, the cross-voting seems to have come as a "surprise" and is seen as a major setback amid factional rifts within the party and discontent over the state leadership, a leader said. For the JD(S), this result reflects the vulnerabilities it may face in future with the emergence of Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga strongman, as CM. {{/usCountry}}

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Leader of the Opposition R Ashok acknowledged that his party's legislators had voted against the BJP.

"Our candidates have won, and we congratulate them. We have three cross votes. We will know who have done and the party will take appropriate action," he said.

CM DK Shivakumar denied approaching legislators from rival parties.

"I don't know who has voted. They have voted on their conscience. I have not gone to speak to anyone," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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