Karnataka ombudsman discharged from Bengaluru hospital

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty was on Wednesday discharged from a hospital where he had been admitted after being stabbed repeatedly by a complainant at his office on March 7.

“I am thankful to the doctors and nurses of the hospital who have treated me,” Shetty told reporters as he came out of Mallya Hospital in the city centre.

Shetty, 73, a former judge in the Karnataka high court, was stabbed by a 33-year-old complainant, Tejraj Sharma.

A police team led by joint commissioner of police, crime, N.Satheesh Kumar is probing the incident and a report was expected soon, home minister Ramalinga Reddy had earlier said.

Sharma, a furniture supplier from Tumakuru, about 70km northwest from here, had filed a complaint with the anti-graft official about a local government office and was reportedly unhappy that his complaint was not being heard, according to police.

Few days before the incident took place, Shetty had advised the accused not to “squabble” in the Lokayukta office, the home minister had said.

Shetty had taken charge as the state’s ombudsman in January 2017.