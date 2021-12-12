Karnataka police book two for ‘objectionable’ posts on CDS Rawat’s death

Karnataka police on Saturday booked two people for uploading objectionable posts on social media about late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. CDS Rawat, along with 12 others, was killed in a fatal helicopter crash at Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

According to Mangaluru police officials, cases have been filed against Vasanth Kumar TK and Shrinivas Karkala after their ‘objectionable’ posts on the Facebook accounts were flagged to the police. According to a complaint filed by Sushanth Poojari, the two users had uploaded posts celebrating the death of late CDS and expecting the death of national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

“We have booked the two men under sections 505(1)(B) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made so far,” Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told the media.

Kumar told the media that the police would investigate whether these accounts were real or they were posted from fake accounts.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday issued a warning against commenting disrespectfully on CDS Rawat.

“Offensive Tweets and Social Media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our #CDSGeneralBipinRawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our Police Officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders,” the chief minister tweeted.

Talking to media on Friday, the chief minister said: “Some persons with perverted minds have tweeted derogative, celebratory messages about the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat. The Police Chief has been instructed to take legal action against these elements.”

Home minister Araga Jnanendra, too, issued a statement instructing the state police to take stern action against those who post derogatory remarks on social media on CDS Rawat’s demise. The minister had also spoken on the issue with the Karnataka police chief, Praveen Sood, and directed to take action. “We cannot tolerate such things, berating our brave officer, who had contributed his might immensely for the noble cause of our nation, and flutter our tricolour sky-high,” he said in a statement to the media.