Karnataka crisis: Before decision on fate of rebel MLAs, Assembly Speaker drops a clear hint

KR Ramesh Kumar, the Karnataka Assembly Speaker who could well end up deciding the fate of the HD Kumaraswamy government , dropped clear hints on Tuesday that he might require the presence of rebel legislators before taking a decision on their resignation. Ramesh Kumar also underlined that he would need to be convinced that the resignations were “voluntary and genuine”.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told reporters that he would certainly take a call on the string of resignations from the legislators that have reached him but stressed that no time frame was really spelt out in the constitution or the rules.

“I’ve certain rules… I will go by that. Then decision will be taken. I’ve to be responsible,” he said around the same time that a meeting of Congress legislators started in state capital Bengaluru.

The Congress has lost nearly a dozen lawmakers over the last week or so who dropped their resignation letters at the speaker’s office before being flown to Mumbai where they were first sequestered in the city’s Sofitel hotel before being quietly moved to Pune yesterday and then to Renaissance Powai.

Congress leaders such as its top troubleshooter DK Shivakumar have been trying to get in touch with the rebels in the hope of persuading them to withdraw their resignation from the party and take a cabinet berth in the Kumaraswamy government as their return gift. The Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition did get its 32 ministers to resign on Monday to make space for them.

Ramesh Kumar hinted that the rebels would have to emerge from their secret location and meet him in person to enable him to take a call.

“If everything happens through postal correspondence, then I’m not required at all,” the assembly speaker said.

Kumar also underlined that he had to be convinced that the resignations were voluntary

“The clause says if the Speaker is convinced that the resignations are voluntary and genuine then he can accept, not otherwise,” the Karnataka assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar said.

The ground rules for accepting the resignation would suit the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition that has been struggling to stay afloat. Over the past week, the 13 Congress and JDS legislators have sent across their resignation letters. Suspended Congress MLA and ex-minister Roshan Baig who handed over his resignation to the speaker on Tuesday was the 14th.

Besides, two independent lawmakers who had been inducted into Kumaraswamy’s cabinet just last month, H Nagesh and R Shankar, have written to the Governor withdrawing support to the state government.

If speaker Ramesh Kumar accepts the 14 resignation letters on his table, it would bring down the strength of the 224-member assembly (excluding one nominated MLA) to 110, and the majority mark to 106. The ruling coalition would be reduced to a minority with just 103 legislators as against the BJP’s 105. With support from the 2 independent lawmakers who switched sides, the BJP would be in a majority.

It is a prospect that the Congress is scrambling to avoid.

After a meeting of the Congress legislative party, Siddaramaiah echoed the points articulated by the Speaker to underscore that the resignations sent by 10 Congress MLAs were “not voluntary and genuine”.

He also accused the BJP in Karnataka and Delhi of attempting to destablise the Kumaraswamy government and pinned the blame for the coalition’s crisis on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Ever since the coalition government took over in the state, the BJP is trying to destabilise it,” the former chief minister alleged.

“This is their sixth attempt,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress would petition the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to seek the disqualification of MLAs who have tendered their resignation if they do not withdraw it on their own.

“The CLP has decided to submit a petition to the Speaker seeking disqualification of the members who are trying to resign from their membership. Not only to disqualify them but they shall not be allowed to contest the election for the next six years,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

A senior Congress leader said that the party was confident that MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who was one of nine Congress legislators to resign last Saturday, would return to the fold.

“After one person returns many more will follow, wait and watch. This episode is not over yet,” the Congress leader said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 13:20 IST