Karnataka political crisis live updates- ‘Yeddyurappa sending PA to pick up our ministers’: Congress’s Shivakumar

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka tottered on the brink of collapse on Monday after two independent legislators withdrew their support to the coalition and a suspended lawmaker confirmed that he would be quitting his position, adding to the woes of the ruling alliance stung by the resignation of 12 MLAs two days ago.

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and top coalition leaders scrambled to save the government with multiple meetings through the day and announced that all 32 ministers had resigned in a bid to make room for some of the disgruntled leaders. But the strategy appeared to have floundered with several rebel leaders, who shifted to a resort in Goa from Mumbai late on Monday evening, reiterating their commitment to quit the coalition.

Follow live updates here

11:05 am IST Cong MP gives adjournment notice in RS over Karnataka crisis Congress MP BK Hariprasad has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on current political situation in Karnataka.





11:02 am IST Congress’s MTB Nagaraj not attending CLP meeting Congress leader MTB Nagaraj is not attending the Congress CLP meeting today due to ill health.





10:57 am IST Yeddyurappa sending his PA to pick up all our Ministers: Cong’s Shivakumar “Mr Rajnath Singh is telling that ‘we are nowhere bothered, we are not interested, we don’t know about this’ (political situation in Karnataka). BS Yeddyurappa is also saying the same, but he is sending his PA to pick up all our Ministers,” said DK Shivakumar, Congress.





10:55 am IST ‘No MLA has sought an appointment with me’: Karnataka Assembly Speaker “I am nowhere related to the current political developments. I am acting as per the Constitution. Till now, no MLA has sought an appointment with me. If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office,” said Karnataka Assembly Speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar, according to news agency ANI.





10:50 am IST ‘Confident that govt will survive’: Karnataka Congress prez “I am confident that the govt will survive & govt will stay. That I am confident about,” said Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao, reported news agency ANI.





10:43 am IST 2 Independent MLAs resigned yesterday Adding to the Congress-JDS coalition’ headache was the resignations of two independent MLAs - H Nagesh and R Shankar, who were a part of the government. This took the leaders by surprise because both had been inducted into the Cabinet in June to stabilise the government.





10:26 am IST Congress MLA Soumya Reddy arrives for CLP meeting Congress MLA Soumya Reddy arrived for CLP meeting. Her father Ramalinga Reddy was one of 10 Congress MLAs who resigned.





10:24 am IST Congress meet begins in Bengaluru The rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs who were lodged in a luxury hotel in Mumbai following their resignation from the H D Kumaraswamy government, have now been shifted to an undisclosed location in the city even as the CLP meeting began in Bengaluru to tide over the crisis caused by the resignation. Earlier, there was a plan to shift the MLAs to Pune, which was later changed to Goa, but now they have been put up at an undisclosed location in Mumbai, ANI reports. In a last ditch effort to save the government, HD Kumaraswamy and top coalition leaders scrambled to save the government with multiple meetings on Monday and announced that all 32 ministers had resigned in a bid to make room for some of the disgruntled leaders. But the strategy appeared to have floundered with several rebel leaders reiterating their commitment to quit the coalition.



