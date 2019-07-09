Karnataka political crisis live updates- ‘Yeddyurappa sending PA to pick up our ministers’: Congress’s Shivakumar

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka tottered on the brink of collapse on Monday after two independent legislators withdrew their support to the coalition and a suspended lawmaker confirmed that he would be quitting his position, adding to the woes of the ruling alliance stung by the resignation of 12 MLAs two days ago.Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and top coalition leaders scrambled to save the government with multiple meetings through the day and announced that all 32 ministers had resigned in a bid to make room for some of the disgruntled leaders. But the strategy appeared to have floundered with several rebel leaders, who shifted to a resort in Goa from Mumbai late on Monday evening, reiterating their commitment to quit the coalition.Follow live updates here