Karnataka polls: Congress releases first list, Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari

The Congress declared 218 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2018 21:35 IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during the Janashirvad yatra at Athani taluk in Belgavi district.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during the Janashirvad yatra at Athani taluk in Belgavi district.(PTI File Photo)

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes the names of chief minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief G Parameshwara.

Siddaramaiah will contest from the Chamundeshwari Assembly seat and Parameshwara will be in the fray from the Korategere Assembly constituency.

The list also includes the names of some state ministers as party candidates for the polls.

The results of the election will be out on May 15.

