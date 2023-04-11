Karnataka polls: Key electoral contests to watch out for

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced 189 candidates in its first list, setting stage for a high-octane electoral contest to take place on May 10. The list comprises 52 new faces as the saffron party makes all out efforts to retain power in its sole southern bastion. With the candidates list announcement, the Karnataka assembly election is set to witness exciting contests from some key constituencies. Kanakapura: This high-profile constituency which falls under the Bengaluru (Rural) Lok Sabha seat, is considered to be the stronghold of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. The Congress heavyweight has represented this seat since 2008, winning it three times in a row. He will be facing state minister and BJP leader R Ashoka. ALSO READ: Bommai to contest Shiggaon, BJP fields BSY's son BY Vijayendra. Full listVaruna: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is the Congress face from this constituency. The 75-year-old leader had represented the seat in 2008 and 2013. The BJP has fielded former minister V Sommana against Siddaramaiah. Recently, he had announced that the May 10 election will be his last. “I am contesting from Varuna assembly constituency as my native village comes under this constituency. This is going to be my last election. I will retire from electoral politics”, he had told ANI. Channapatna: Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is in poll fray from this seat, which is 60 kilometres from the state capital. He had won this seat in 2018 as well. The BJP has fielded CP Yogeswara against the former CM. The elections to 224-member Karnataka assembly will take place on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(clockwise): DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Basavaraj Bommai and HD Kumaraswamy.

