Karnataka polls: Bommai to contest Shiggaon, BJP fields BSY's son BY Vijayendra. Full list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections - at a press briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The party's national general secretary Arun Singh announced that out of the total candidates, 52 have received a ticket for the first time. He added that 32 candidates belong to the OBC community, 20 from SC, and 16 from ST.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)